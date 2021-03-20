Give Consumers a Fairer Deal

Essential services like water, gas and electricity, are the backbones of modern life. They keep our homes warm, our cars running, we rely on them every day. But many of us are overpaying for these essential services.

The Liberal Democrats want to ensure utility companies are run for the benefit of consumers, rather than solely for profit.

Today we have passed a motion championing a fairer deal for consumers with a focus on environmental sustainability. We need these companies to help the UK make the transition to net zero carbon by 2045 at the latest and this motion ensures that they will.

We are making your energy bills fairer by:

Introducing collective opt-out switches to help disengaged customers save money Eliminating regional differentials in electricity bills - saving money for consumers in South West England, Wales and Scotland Reforming the price cap to create a lower capped tariff for vulnerable customers

The motion also proposes more opportunities for consumers to save on their water bills, universal telecoms coverage and a new Railway Agency to strategically manage the UK’s train network, plan new investments and help develop policy.

Read the full motion here: libdems.org.uk/f11-giving-consumers-a-fairer-deal

Well-run utilities are essential to the UK’s post pandemic recovery. The Liberal Democrats recognise the need for transformational change in the sector, making it fairer, consumer-centred and more resilient to future economic shocks.