Gove hypocrisy on fisheries exposed

Michael Gove has said that British waters would continue to be fished by EU trawlers post-Brexit.

Gove made his experiences of the fishing industry growing up in Aberdeen a major reason for his support for Brexit.

Yet another lie of the Leave campaign has been exposed by the Environment Secretary.



Michael Gove chose to put stopping EU fishing in British waters front and centre of his campaign to leave the EU, yet is now telling Danish Fishermen the opposite.



We saw a promise of £350 million for the NHS on the side of a bus, this promise to fisherman might as well have been painted on the hull of a boat.