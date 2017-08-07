The Government is trying to claim credit for EU rules

Today, the Government announced their draft Data Protection bill - which includes a raft of measures that will improve all our privacy online.

It is good news that the Conservatives are finally agreeing to take action to strengthen people’s privacy online.

But once again the government is trying to take credit for rules that were already agreed at EU level.

The reality is that adopting EU standards after Brexit will be crucial to allow UK digital firms to carry on handling data and trading easily across Europe.

The Brexiteer myth that leaving the EU would mean regaining sovereignty is being exposed yet again.