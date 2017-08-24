Quarterly housebuilding statistics released today by the Department of Communities and Local Government show that just 40,310 were built in the last quarter

They should not be rejoicing when there are still only roughly half the number of homes needed each year actually being built.

There are still millions of people stuck on housing waiting lists or desperately trying to get on the housing ladder, who feel utterly ignored.



The housing crisis will simply not be solved at this rate of building, the Government must get its hands dirty and intervene in our broken housing market.

Half the number of homes needed each year actually being built. Wera Hobhouse

Britain is suffering at the hands of our broken housing market. There are not enough homes, properties sitting empty, exorbitant prices. The housing market is a closed and exclusive game for monopoly investors.

We would take real action to tackle this crisis - building more than 300,000 homes a year - and if developers won't build enough, then we think Government should step in and do it for them.



That's real action to tackle the housing crisis. If you agree with our plan, add your name and say you back it today.