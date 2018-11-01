Government inaction on fixed-odds betting terminals is ruining lives

The delay in implementing a planned and much needed reduction in the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals is completely unacceptable.

These machines are a blight on our society and undeniably damaging to vulnerable people.

The Government’s inaction is ruining lives and they must not be allowed to continue making these excuses that only benefit bookmakers.

When the Minister responsible for a policy steps down, you know the Government is moving in the wrong direction.

The £2 maximum stake for fixed-odds betting terminals must come into force immediately. The damage that is being done to individuals by these machines will persist with hundreds of pounds being lost in seconds, day after day.

Theresa May should explain to the country why this will not be implemented for another year.