Government must keep its word on fire safety money

According to reports today several councils are now petitioning the Government for financial help to address fire safety issues following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Council funding has been cut back to the bone over recent years.

In the wake of the Grenfell disaster, the Government promised that money would not be an issue and that councils should come forward and ask for financial support if it was needed.

It is clear that some councils and housing associations do need financial support and the Government must now confirm they will keep their word and cover the cost of fire safety measures in tower blocks across Britain.

Risks must not be taken over people’s safety.