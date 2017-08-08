Government plans to limit EU Arrest Warrants are threat to national security

The Liberal Democrats have warned that government plans to limit the scope of the European Arrest Warrant are a threat to Britain's national security.

It was reported this morning that Brexit secretary David Davis will allow UK judges to overrule requests made under the European Arrest Warrant system in an attempt to placate Conservative eurosceptics.

The move threatens Britain's participation in the European Arrest Warrant, which has been used to extradite 800 suspected criminals back to face justice in the UK since 2010. These include 41 charged with murder, 61 for rape and 3 for acts of terrorism.

The government is risking the UK’s participation in Europe’s best criminal-hunting, terrorist-catching mechanism.

Hundreds of Britain’s most-wanted fugitives have been brought back to face justice using the European Arrest Warrant, but the Brexiteers now want to trash this instrument that has served our interests so well.

Theresa May used to be a staunch defender of the EAW, now it seems she’s prepared to put the unity of the Conservative Party ahead of Britain’s national security.

We must ensure the Brexiteers’ ideological opposition to the European Court does not undermine the safety of British citizens.