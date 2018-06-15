Lib Dems win Govt support to make 'upskirting' a specific sexual offence

Today, the Government has announced that they will be backing my Bill to make 'upskirting' a specific sexual offence.



I've been working closely with the tenacious campaigner Gina Martin and her lawyer Ryan Whelan on the details of law reform with the Ministry of Justice - supported by hundreds of activists who have lobbied the relevant ministers for a change in the law on upskirting.

I'm absolutely delighted that the Government has agreed to support her legislation to close any potential loopholes, in order to better protect victims and increase convictions.



My bill will receive its 2nd reading in the House of Commons today (15th June).



I got involved in politics to change things that my constituents and I care about. I am incredibly grateful to Gina Martin for starting this campaign, and for giving me the opportunity – in my first year in parliament – to do exactly that.



The fact that the Government has listened to our calls is a testament to the widespread consensus that there was a gap in the law that needed to be addressed.

By working with Gina and ministers on the detail of my Bill, we have demonstrated that when we work together successfully we can make a difference on issues that really matter to people.



We all made the case for common sense.

Now if someone is to fall victim to upskirting, the law will recognise them as the victim, and the police will be able to act immediately and bring the perpetrators to justice.

If you'd like to be kept updated on the progress of my bill - please join the campaign today: