Government must reform Right to Buy if they're serious about tackling the housing crisis

“Under the Tories, building of both social and affordable housing has plummeted.

“Since 2015, this Conservative government has overseen the sell-off of over 25,000 council homes and replaced fewer than one in three.



“Theresa May can announce all the new council homes she wants. But if this government doesn’t reform the Right to Buy by allowing local authorities to suspend it if they wish, and ensure all homes sold are replaced, this announcement isn’t worth the paper it’s written on.



“If the Tories are serious about tackling the housing crisis, May must also announce that she will ensure local authorities and housing associations can borrow the money needed to build more social housing.”