Government must reform Right to Buy if they're serious about tackling the housing crisis

Responding to reports that Theresa May will announce a major government council house building programme in her conference speech today, Former Party Leader Tim Farron said:

By Liberal Democrats, Oct 04, 2017 11:10

Tim Farron in front of activists holding Lib Dem diamonds.

“Under the Tories, building of both social and affordable housing has plummeted.

“Since 2015, this Conservative government has overseen the sell-off of over 25,000 council homes and replaced fewer than one in three.

“Theresa May can announce all the new council homes she wants. But if this government doesn’t reform the Right to Buy by allowing local authorities to suspend it if they wish, and ensure all homes sold are replaced, this announcement isn’t worth the paper it’s written on.

“If the Tories are serious about tackling the housing crisis, May must also announce that she will ensure local authorities and housing associations can borrow the money needed to build more social housing.”

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

/* */