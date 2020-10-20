The Government must protect British farmers

The Conservatives have continually promised to back British farmers throughout the Brexit process, but their failure last week to uphold our high food standards reveals just how hollow those promises were.

Farmers across the country are incredibly worried about the future - they're worried that the UK is about to be flooded with poor quality food and drink, undercutting their high quality produce.

The Conservatives voted against protecting our farmers and food standards last week, bringing us a step closer to this worrying reality.

The Liberal Democrats will continue to stand up for our farmers. If the Government doesn't protect our food standards, they will only sow more uncertainty and worry for our farming industry.

We strongly believe that our high agricultural standards must be protected in international trade deals and after the transition period.

That's why today, our Liberal Democrat Peers will be fighting to stop the Government from undermining British Farmers.

Our Lords will be fighting for a National Food Strategy, better climate policies and to give the Trade Commission teeth with statutory footing and the ability to report on the agricultural and food impacts of every international trade agreement.