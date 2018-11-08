Liberal Democrats

The Government is failing to meet post-Grenfell promises

The fact that thousands of families are still living in unsafe high-rise buildings is a disgrace.

By Wera Hobhouse, Nov 08, 2018 6:11

It has been reported that more than 400 high-rise residential buildings still have the same type of external cladding blamed for the Grenfell Tower fire.

When it is about people's homes, safety must come first.

The Government is failing to meet the promises it made after the fire.

The Secretary of State committed to fully fund the removal and replacement of unsafe cladding by councils and housing associations, but there are still over 150 publicly owned buildings that are unsafe.

Furthermore, those in private residential buildings cannot be ignored.

The Government must not only meet its basic promises, but must go further and fund the same for the private sector. Money can be recovered at a later date but when it is about people's homes, safety must come first.

