Government's support for Trump on Afghanistan contrasts with failure to condemn him in the past

The government’s rapid statement of support for Trump today contrasts with its failure to swiftly condemn his divisive views and actions in the past.

By Jo Swinson, Aug 22, 2017 12:08

Donald Trump has committed to send more troops to Afghanistan, in a move that was rapidly welcomed by Defence Secretary Michael Fallon. The Government's rapid praise for Trump contrasted with its failure to condemn him in the past.

For once, sense seems to have prevailed in the White House.

But to succeed in Afghanistan will require winning the hearts and minds of its people and working closely with neighbouring countries.

On that front, Donald Trump has already done untold damage through his proposed refugee ban, Islamophobic comments and cack-handed approach to foreign affairs.

The government’s rapid statement of support for Trump today contrasts with its failure to swiftly condemn his divisive views and actions in the past.

Simply pouring more troops into Afghanistan will not work without a broader strategy involving careful diplomacy and redoubled efforts to build a stable government.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Tim Gordon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

/* */