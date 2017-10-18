Govt must accept inquiry into abuse at G4S immigration detention centre

Footage covertly filmed by BBC Panorama allegedly showed staff at Brook House, near Gatwick airport, "mocking, abusing and assaulting" detainees held there.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has written to Amber Rudd calling on the Home Office to launch an independent inquiry, and said there may also be a wider problem extending to other immigration removal centres in the UK.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey commented:

“The Equality and Human Rights Commission must not be ignored.

"If the Government are serious about tackling abuse and mistreatment of the most vulnerable then they must accept this call for an independent inquiry.

"An independent inquiry must fully consider the questions hanging over G4S and consider lessons for all our immigration detention centres.

"The UK's record on immigration detention is a stain on our country’s reputation as it is, but these allegations tip us into something far darker and more alarming.”