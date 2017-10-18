Govt sitting out of Universal Credit vote shows contempt for Parliament

The Liberal Democrats have accused the Conservatives of "contempt for Parliament," following reports the government has ordered its MPs to abstain on a motion on Universal Credit today.

By Liberal Democrats, Oct 18, 2017 4:10

Alistair Carmichael outside the Palace of Westminster.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Alistair Carmichael last week secured an emergency debate in the Commons over whether the government is abusing the parliamentary process by ignoring opposition day motions.

Alistair Carmichael MP commented:

“This is another outrageous attempt to subvert our democracy and undermine Parliament’s ability to hold the government to account.

“The Conservatives should remember that contempt for Parliament is contempt for the people that elect it.

“To simply ignore today's debate would be an insult to the millions of voters deeply worried about the disastrous roll-out of Universal Credit.

“It is a sign of just how weak and divided this government has become that it is reduced to using every trick in the book to avoid scrutiny and debate."

