Small businesses are on the brink and the Chancellor must do more

At a time when millions of small businesses are struggling to survive, to offer them just £5 billion would be an insult.

We need to see a budget with a bold and ambitious compensation package

From beauticians to builders, florists to café owners – the small businesses in our communities are on the brink and the Chancellor must do more.

It is now or never to save the millions of businesses in our local communities and the Government must put their recovery first.

We need to see a budget with a bold and ambitious compensation package for those who are facing crippling losses, and coping with hardship through no fault of their own.

And we must see those who have been left out in the cold, with no financial help, brought under the umbrella of Government support.

The Liberal Democrats have set out how the Government can do this, but it will require considerable amounts more in support, to provide what our local businesses and the people who depend on them deserve.