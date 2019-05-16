Liberal Democrats

It's Groundhog May... again.

The Withdrawal Agreement is coming back to the Commons. Again.

By Tom Brake, May 16, 2019 2:05

Theresa May.

Well, it's confirmed. Theresa May is on manoeuvres again and will try to force the Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament in the week starting 3rd June. Anyone else think this is getting a bit embarrassing?

For those keeping count, this will be attempt number 4 at pushing this failed deal through Parliament. Each and every time it's been put to the Commons so far, it's been rejected - twice by record margins.

So if MPs can have a chance to change their minds on Brexit, why can't the British people?

Having lost the support of her own party, the Prime Minister has had to reach out to Labour. More and more Remainers are already seeing Labour for the pro-Brexit front they are. If Jeremy Corbyn helps the Tories push through this disastrous deal, it'll mark yet another betrayal of Labour supporters across the UK.

Liberal Democrats demand better.

We know there's no deal better than our membership of the European Union. That's why we've been fighting to stop Brexit for nearly 3 years. Staying in the EU lets us focus on the real issues - like fixing our economy, rebuilding our public services and fighting the climate crisis. We're the party of Remain - and proud of it.

You - not politicians - should have the final say on Brexit. Over 250,000 people from all parties and none have joined our Exit from Brexit campaign. Let's put an end to this national embarrassment. Join our campaign to stop Brexit today.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy