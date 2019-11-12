Today marks Guru Nanak Gurpurab, which commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh faith. Sikh communities across the world will be celebrating the life of a great thinker; someone who stood up for equality, justice and fairness.

The teachings of Guru Nanak are profoundly significant. As we mark 550 years since his birth, let us reflect on his message of love and community service to others. These teachings continue to resonate with millions today and are a source of inspiration to people of all faiths and those of none.

Today we also recognise the extraordinary contributions of British Sikhs to our country. Sikh communities are essential to our national way of life. Celebrations like this are a reminder of how fortunate we are to be home to such vibrant and diverse communities.

To all those celebrating, I wish you a very blessed and joyous Gurpurab!