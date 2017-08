Over the summer, we heard that Philip Hammond was courageously fighting off the more extreme Brexiteers. Supposedly he was looking for a compromise to keep Britain within the customs union and single market as long as possible.

The rebellion didn't last very long. He has now teamed up with one of the more extreme and ideological supporters of a ‘Hard Brexit.



It is now painfully clear who calls the shots in the Cabinet; it isnt' the Chancellor.