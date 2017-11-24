Hammond stealth tax on savers is "indefensible"

With inflation running at 3% a year, many people will see their savings shrink in real terms because of this unfair policy.

By Vince Cable, Nov 24, 2017 10:11

Bank notes and coins.

Around ten million small savers will be hit by a stealth tax worth £500m buried in the small print of the Budget, it emerged today.

Previously small savers were only taxed on increases above inflation, but under the new plans the whole of the increase will be taxed.

This is an indefensible raid on small savers.

With inflation running at 3% a year, many people will see their savings shrink in real terms because of this unfair policy.

At a time when incomes are being squeezed and household debt is approaching pre-crisis levels, the last thing the Government should be doing is punishing those doing the right thing by saving for the future.

It is particularly hypocritical of the Chancellor to raise money targeting savers, while wasting £3 billion on Brexit to pay for lawyers and lorry parks that will probably never be used.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. Your data may be stored or otherwise processed in the US, governed by European Commission model contract clauses. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

/* */