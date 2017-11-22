Hammond makes teachers and police £3,000 worse off

Liberal Democrat research based on OBR figures shows that:

• A newly qualified teacher on £22,970 will be £3,032 worse off by 2020 as a result of the public sector pay freeze.



• A newly trained police officer on £22,962 will be £3,031 worse off by 2020 as a result of the public sector pay freeze.



• A prison officer starting on £23,572 will be £3,112 worse off by 2020 as a result of the public sector pay freeze.



• A private starting on £18,488 will be £2,440 worse off by 2020 as a result of the public sector pay freeze.

Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Layla Moran said:

“It is outrageous that the Chancellor has asked our dedicated public sector workers to accept another pay cut.

"Aside from his half-hearted offer to nurses - which is by no means guaranteed - our teachers, soldiers and police will see their pay cut yet again.

"They are working long hours and are often put under immense pressure, and this is how ministers thank them for it.

“It is no wonder that we are seeing dedicated teachers, social workers, and other public servants leaving the professions they love.

"They are being completely undervalued and morale is at rock-bottom. The Liberal Democrats will not stop fighting to lift this damaging and, frankly, insulting cap on public sector pay”.