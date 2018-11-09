Liberal Democrats

Happy 20th birthday to the Human Rights Act!

The Liberal Democrats had been campaigning for the Human Rights Act ever since we were founded, but our fight to protect people’s rights and freedoms didn’t end when it passed...

Nov 09, 2018

20 years ago today the Human Rights Act became law, incorporating the European Convention on Human Rights into UK law.

Conservative and Labour MPs consistently vote for illiberal new laws that curtail civil liberties.

We opposed Labour’s attempts to curb civil liberties with ID cards, 90-day detention without charge and suspicionless stop-and-search.

In coalition, we prevented the Tories from scrapping the Human Rights Act, blocked their Snoopers’ Charter and passed the Protection of Freedoms Act to roll back Labour’s illiberal laws.

We demand a freer society where rights and liberties are protected.

And, of course, we introduced same-sex marriage, so that the law finally upholds their right to marry. Because LGBT+ rights are human rights.

We’re still fighting hard to protect human rights. That’s why we’re opposing the Tories’ latest Counter-Terror Bill, which contains unnecessary new laws that seriously threaten those rights.

The Liberal Democrats demand better. We demand a freer society where rights and liberties are protected.

We will continue to defend the Human Rights Act, oppose any attempt to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights, and fight laws that unnecessarily erode civil liberties.

