Liberal Democrats

Happy Gurpurab

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, shares a message to British Sikhs on Gurpurab

By Sir Ed Davey MP, Nov 30, 2020 4:11

Ed Davey outside Kingston Police Station.

Today marks Guru Nanak's Gurpurab, which commemorates the birth of the founder of the Sikh faith, Guru Nanak.

Guru Nanak was a significant figure: his message of acceptance, compassion and community remains relevant even today.

I have seen these values put into action by British Sikhs, be it through the practice of the langar, especially in gurdwaras, or through dedicated service in our schools and emergency services.

During this awful pandemic, the amazing work of British Sikhs has been inspiring.

Whether as key workers in our NHS, care homes, or elsewhere, or as volunteers, preparing free meals in langars.

Thank you - for all your work and sacrifice and for adding to the success of our nation.

COVID has made it so difficult to celebrate our religious festivals as we would like: with our families, friends, and communities. In our gurdwaras, churches, mosques, or temples.

But whether you are celebrating and seeing each other in your homes, on Zoom, on DigiSangat, or however, I wish you all a joyous Gurpurab.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.