Bath & NE Somerset Head of Campaigns

By Amy Westcott on June 22, 2018

Full Job Description

Salary:  £27-37,000 per annum 

Responsible to:  Chair of Bath and North East Somerset Liberal Democrats

Hours:  4 or 5 days per week, fixed until 8 June 2019, with the possibility of longer term employment

Location:  Bath Liberal Democrat Campaign Office

Closing Date: 9 July 2018

An exciting role has been created for a highly competent and experienced campaigner with a proven track record of winning elections for the Liberal Democrats.  In May 2019 you will help the Liberal Democrats take back control of Bath and North East Somerset Council.

You will work across both Bath and North East Somerset and create the environment for success to retain the Bath constituency and make further progress in any North East Somerset Westminster elections.

A natural motivator of people, you will inspire our volunteers across BANES and will have both the strategic mind and practical skills to deliver a win for the Liberal Democrats.

It is recommended you read the full job description before applying for this role.

To apply:

Please apply by email attaching:

• A full CV (no more than two pages and including contact telephone numbers and email address);
• A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it

Please email your CV and covering letter to dave.wood@libdems.org.uk. For an informal discussion about the role, please email dave.wood@libdems.org.uk who will arrange a time to speak on the phone.

Closing Date: Monday 9 July 2018

Interviews: 13 July 2018 

Please let us know on application if you cannot make this date or have any preferences for time.

