Job Title: Head of Compliance

Responsible to: Director of Operations

Salary: Negotiable up to £45k p.a.

Benefit: 8% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Tenure: Permanent

Hours: Full time 37.5 hours per week

Location: Lib Dems HQ, Westminster, London SW1P

Closing Date: 15 December 2019, midday

Purpose of the job

The Head of Compliance will lead on ensuring that the Liberal Democrats comply with election and data protection legislation, and relevant regulations produced by the Electoral Commission and the Information Commissioners Office. They will ensure that the department functions effectively to support LDHQ and the wider organisation in achieving this. Clear leadership in making the department fit for the future and identifying opportunities to improve communication and support is essential.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

recruitment@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.