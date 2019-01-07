Head of Fundraising

Salary: £40,000-45,000 per annum

Responsible to: Deputy CEO/Director of Fundraising

Hours: Full time, 37.5 hours per week

Benefits: 8% Employer's Pension Contribution

Location: LDHQ, Westminster

Closing Date: 12pm 23 January 2019

Purpose:

To lead our major donor fundraising and line manage 3 members of the fundraising team. To be the main point person with the Party Treasurer and 12-member Fundraising Board.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

hr@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);

Covering letter (two A4 pages maximum) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it; and

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.