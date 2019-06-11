Head of Whips Office (House of Commons)

Salary: £35,000 - £38,000 per annum

Benefit: 8% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Responsible to: Chief Whip (House of Commons)

Hours: Full time, 40 hours per week

Tenure: Permanent

Location: Liberal Democrat Whips' Office, House of Commons

Closing Date: Midday, Monday 24th June 2019

Interviews will take place during the week commencing Monday 1st July 2019

Purpose:

This is a vital post at the heart of the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary organisation. We are seeking an experienced and able communicator to lead and manage the Liberal Democrat Commons Whips Office. They must have extensive working knowledge of the House of Commons and exceptional interpersonal skills.

The role will report directly to the Chief Whip and support them in their day-to-day activities, which alongside the Leader’s Office, includes the responsibility for the political management of the parliamentary party. The Head of the Whips’ Office will be responsible for ensuring that the parliamentary party provides appropriate support to the Leader of the Party and is properly represented in all House business.

The position will demand a high level of organisational skill, a capacity for negotiation and discretion, and an ability to get the best out of people. This will be derived from experience in parliamentary communications and working under pressure in a political environment.

The Head of the Whips’ Office also line manages the work of the Parliamentary Support Team (PST). The PST is an IPSA sponsored pooled staffing resource, which provides briefings to Parliamentarians in the Commons and Lords on topical issues and legislation.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

hr@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.