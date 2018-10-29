Liberal Democrats

Health and Social Care Working Group

By Sarah Dixon on October 29, 2018

This group is currently taking evidence and will prepare a consultation paper for this Spring Conference 2019. 

The group's remit is set out here.

Chair: Tamora Langley
Tamora is a policy and communications professional who has worked as the Head of Healthcare at Weber Shandwick and as the Director of Communications at the British Lung foundation. These two roles plus others, have provided her with 18 years of experience in various work among charities, companies, professional bodies and regulators as well as in healthcare policy and campaigns for public bodies. She has drafted a Green Paper for the government of Jersey, which proposed a redesign of their health and care services. Additionally, she stood as the Liberal Democrat PPC for Lewisham and Deptford in 2010.


Vice-chair: Ian Mack
Ian, a GP and former borough councillor, has held a number of healthcare management roles. He has worked as a board member of a PCT, Medical Director of an NHS Trust, and as a chair of CCG from 2013-2017. He has considerable experience in developing and implementing clinical services for those who have been impacted by strokes, dementia, and frailty. Additionally, he was Chair of a Liberal Democrat Health Working Group in 2004.


Members of the group:

Amna Ahmad
Rosie Anderson Stephanie Bell
Nicholas Bromley
Peter Carter
Lee Dargue
Jeremy Hargreaves
John Higton
Steve Hitchins
Judith Jolly
Dr Mohsin Khan
Sarah Martin
Oliver Mills
James Raymond
Keith Reed
Catherine Royce
Brian Tjugum
Ryan Samuels
Jude Storer

 

 

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

Meet our MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Our plan

Find out what the Liberal Democrats stand for and read our plan for Britain.

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy