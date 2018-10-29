Health and Social Care Working Group

This group is currently taking evidence and will prepare a consultation paper for this Spring Conference 2019.

The group's remit is set out here.

Chair: Tamora Langley

Tamora is a policy and communications professional who has worked as the Head of Healthcare at Weber Shandwick and as the Director of Communications at the British Lung foundation. These two roles plus others, have provided her with 18 years of experience in various work among charities, companies, professional bodies and regulators as well as in healthcare policy and campaigns for public bodies. She has drafted a Green Paper for the government of Jersey, which proposed a redesign of their health and care services. Additionally, she stood as the Liberal Democrat PPC for Lewisham and Deptford in 2010.



Vice-chair: Ian Mack

Ian, a GP and former borough councillor, has held a number of healthcare management roles. He has worked as a board member of a PCT, Medical Director of an NHS Trust, and as a chair of CCG from 2013-2017. He has considerable experience in developing and implementing clinical services for those who have been impacted by strokes, dementia, and frailty. Additionally, he was Chair of a Liberal Democrat Health Working Group in 2004.



Members of the group:

Amna Ahmad

Rosie Anderson Stephanie Bell

Nicholas Bromley

Peter Carter

Lee Dargue

Jeremy Hargreaves

John Higton

Steve Hitchins

Judith Jolly

Dr Mohsin Khan

Sarah Martin

Oliver Mills

James Raymond

Keith Reed

Catherine Royce

Brian Tjugum

Ryan Samuels

Jude Storer