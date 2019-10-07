Heidi Allen joins the Liberal Democrats

I am delighted to announce that Heidi Allen has joined the Liberal Democrats.

I’m delighted to welcome Heidi to the party. She has been a tireless campaigner for a people’s vote and has time and time again put the country’s interests ahead of her own.

I’m absolutely thrilled for Heidi to join our fantastic and ever-growing team and I know that her skills, experience and passion will be a real asset to our party.

Heidi is one of 50,000 people who have joined our party as members this year – along with more than 21,000 registered supporters.

Heidi will be standing in South Cambridgeshire as the Liberal Democrat candidate at the next election, is the seventh MP to join the party in 2019.

In joining the Liberal Democrats, she has called on others to reject the status quo, and unite behind the party’s campaign to Stop Brexit.

I am delighted to welcome Heidi Allen to the Liberal Democrats. She has long been an ally in the fight to stop Brexit, and having worked with her I know the energy and passion she will bring to our party.

This once again proves that the Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain. The best deal we have is as members of the European Union, and I look forward to working with Heidi in order to stop Brexit.