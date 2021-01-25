The Government could have done more for frontline workers

We are in debt to all the front-line workers who have put their own health at risk to fight this virus and keep us safe.

Everyone must continue to do their bit and make every effort to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

This new data shows the sacrifice that front-line workers have made to protect us all from this terrible disease.

It is clear that the Government could have done far more to protect our key workers by providing proper PPE and an effective test, trace and isolate system.

Even now many cases are not being traced and support for those self-isolating is pitifully low. That is why the promised public inquiry into the Government’s handling of the pandemic needs to start now.