Liberal Democrats

The Government could have done more for frontline workers

Liberal Democrat Health & Social Care Spokesperson Munira Wilson MP responds to the news that some front-line occupations are at a higher risk of death, including nurses and care workers.

By Munira Wilson, Jan 25, 2021 4:01

We are in debt to all the front-line workers who have put their own health at risk to fight this virus and keep us safe.

It is clear that the Government could have done far more to protect our key workers

Everyone must continue to do their bit and make every effort to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

This new data shows the sacrifice that front-line workers have made to protect us all from this terrible disease.

It is clear that the Government could have done far more to protect our key workers by providing proper PPE and an effective test, trace and isolate system.

Even now many cases are not being traced and support for those self-isolating is pitifully low. That is why the promised public inquiry into the Government’s handling of the pandemic needs to start now.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.