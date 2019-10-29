Help Desk Agent

Responsible to: Head of Party Services

Salary: £10.55 per hour

Benefit: 8% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Tenure: 8 Weeks

Hours: Full time 37.5 hours per week

Location: LDHQ, Westminster, London SW1P

Closing Date: Midday, 31 October 2019

Purpose of job

To support the help desk in responding to emails from prospective and current party members regarding their membership.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

recruitment@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 1 page of A4 in length

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.