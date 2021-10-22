Liberal Democrats

Homes and Planning Working Group

By Joseph Wright on October 22, 2021

This working group is producing a consultation paper for Spring Conference 2022 and the final paper will be ready for Autumn Conference 2022.

The group's remit is set out here.

Chair: Cllr Peter Thornton

Peter is a member of the Federal Policy Committee and Deputy Leader of Cumbria County Council and lead member for Finance. He is also a South Lakeland District Councillor.

Members of the Group:

Loraine Birchall

Cllr Prue Bray

Henry Compson 

Cllr Judith Derbyshire

Cllr Pippa Heylings 

David Knapp 

Goldan Lambert

Sarah Lewis 

Susan Lockwood 

James Newitt

Cllr Graham Pooley 

Brian Robson

Iain Sharpe 

Emily Tester 

Cllr Tony Vickers

Adrian Waite 

