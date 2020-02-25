Liberal Democrats

Hong Kong - One Year On

By Alistair Carmichael, Feb 25, 2020 4:02

As liberals, Hong Kong's fight is our fight.

A year on from the beginning of the protests in Hong Kong, the Chinese government haven't budged. Beijing continues to systematically violate the human rights of people in Hong Kong, and deny the region democracy. 

But Hong Kong is not giving up. The people of Hong Kong are not going to back down from this fight.

During the Handover, the UK promised Hong Kongers that their rights and freedoms would be enhanced and protected - including progress towards universal suffrage. Yet, just over a decade on, the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ arrangement has faded into a shadow of what it was supposed to be.

The last year has seen protesters met with police violence. Students have been kettled on campuses, live ammunition has been used against a young protester, and tear gas has been used on Hong Kong citizens.

Thousands are facing criminal charges for fighting for the freedoms they were promised. 

Today, it is our duty to stand with Hong Kong and uphold the promises the UK made.

And, despite being party to the Declaration that was supposed to protect Hong Kongers’ rights and freedoms, the UK Tory Government is doing nothing. 

As liberals, Hong Kong's fight is our fight. My late great friend Paddy Ashdown fought for safeguards for the people of Hong Kong before and during the Handover. Today, it is our duty to stand with Hong Kong and uphold the promises the UK made.

