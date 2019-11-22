The Liberal Democrats' plan to tackle the housing crisis

Whether renting or buying, too many people across the country - people who work hard and play by the rules - are struggling to afford good homes in in the right location.

We are facing a national housing crisis. Both Labour and the Conservatives, in pursuing Brexit, show they are wiling to risk 10% of our construction workers who are from the EU, making this crisis worse.

Everyone deserves to have a safe and secure home. Liberal Democrats will tackle rogue landlords with mandatory licencing, and promote long-term lettings.

A Liberal Democrat government will tackle the housing crisis by ensuring that 300,000 new homes are built per year, including 100,000 social homes for rent.

We will also establish a Rent to Own model for social housing and provide government-backed tenancy deposit loans for all first-time renters under 30.

We'll tackle wasted vacant housing stock by allowing local authorities to increase council tax by up to 500% where homes are left empty for more than six months.

Building secure homes which are fit for the future is at the heart of the Liberal Democrats' plan for a brighter future.

