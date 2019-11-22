Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats' plan to tackle the housing crisis

We will ensure that 300,000 new homes are built per year, including 100,000 social homes for rent. 

Whether renting or buying, too many people across the country - people who work hard and play by the rules - are struggling to afford good homes in in the right location. 

We are facing a national housing crisis. Both Labour and the Conservatives, in pursuing Brexit, show they are wiling to risk 10% of our construction workers who are from the EU, making this crisis worse.  

A Liberal Democrat government will tackle the housing crisis by ensuring that 300,000 new homes are built per year, including 100,000 social homes for rent. 

We will also establish a Rent to Own model for social housing and provide government-backed tenancy deposit loans for all first-time renters under 30.

Everyone deserves to have a safe and secure home. That's why the Liberal Democrats will tackle rogue landlords with mandatory licencing, and promote long-term lettings.

We'll tackle wasted vacant housing stock by allowing local authorities to increase council tax by up to 500% where homes are left empty for more than six months.

Building secure homes which are fit for the future is at the heart of the Liberal Democrats' plan for a brighter future.

