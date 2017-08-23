How many other reports like this are Conservative Ministers hiding from the British public?

By Edward Davey, Aug 23, 2017 12:08

An unpublished Home Office report showed that Britons could be more at risk of terrorism and crime after Brexit, The Times reports.

Theresa May was Home Secretary when this report was drawn up – she must now explain why she did not publish it ahead of the EU referendum. She must also explain why she has since claimed Brexit would not lead to reduced security cooperation when this Government report suggests otherwise.

Since the referendum the Prime Minister has let down the public with weak platitudes designed to buy off hard-right Conservative Brexiteers. She must now come clean on what Brexit will mean for our security and fighting crime. How many other reports like this are Conservative Ministers hiding from the British public?

