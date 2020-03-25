How to help in a lockdown

This week, the UK has gone into lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Those of us who can are staying at home and adapting to a new way of life, where we work from home, have hobbies at home and socialise only through video calls.

It is an uncomfortable transition, but it is absolutely worth doing to slow the spread of coronavirus, preventing the NHS from being overwhelmed and saving thousands of lives.

We need to do all we can to encourage our friends and family to stay home and save lives.

It is all of our responsibility to make sure that this happens - and we need to do all we can to encourage our friends and family to stay home and save lives.

We need to get that message out. We’ve made a graphic that you can share on social media reminding people to stay at home to save lives. Will you share it with your friends and family?

We'll also be releasing more graphics and ways to help over email and also in our Online Champions Facebook group (you can join the champions here) over the coming days.

In these troubling times, I've found that the best thing that I can do to ease my worry over what the future holds is to reach out to others and offer assistance. And that's what I want us to do, party-wide.

That’s why we’ve set up the Liberal Democrat Community Taskforce.Our taskforce will coordinate the efforts of local Lib Dems across the country, suggesting tangible ways to help those who need it most - the vulnerable, those in quarantine, and our key workers.

We are continuing to add lots of resources for campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic (you can find them here: https://www.libdems.org.uk/coronavirus) and we have updated our guidance for campaigning now that we are formally in lockdown.

There are resources for phone banking, for how to help your neighbours who may be quarantined and fighting off COVID-19, or may be a key worker in need of assistance. We hope these are helpful to you as we continue to do what Liberal Democrats do best - serving our communities.