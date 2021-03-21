Here’s how we help young people

Young people’s lives have been severely disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Lockdowns have taken a toll on young people’s education, mental health and future prospects - hitting those with fewer resources especially hard.

The Liberal Democrats believe significant policy changes are needed now to safeguard young people’s futures. We want to make up for the opportunities missed in lockdown, giving young people the chance to flourish.

Our motion centres on young people’s needs and aims to level the playing field as the ramifications of Covid-19 have affected some more than others.

We’re calling for:

More than £500 million to be reallocated from centralised youth schemes that reach very few young people, to be redirected to local councils. This would fund regular, widely accessible youth services that will reach many more young people in their own communities.



The government to create as many apprenticeship placements as possible for young people graduating in 2021. This would help young people into employment at a time of national economic crisis.



Programmes to continue supporting digital learning post-pandemic.

Read the full motion here: libdems.org.uk/f25-impact-of-covid19-on-education