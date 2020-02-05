Volunteer Opportunities at Lib Dem HQ

KEEN TO VOLUNTEER AT LIB DEM HQ?! Well see below for the opportunities we have available!
A couple of the positions are skill specific but the majority are not, these roles provide a really great chance to get involved with the party. So please give it a go, we need you!
All roles below are all based at our Westminster office in London unless specified otherwise.
Press Office Assistant
This is a great opportunity for anyone who would like some insight into how a political party press office works. The role will be admin based and involve collating Freedom of Information data, preparing media summaries and updating press lists.
If you are interested, please email volunteer@libdems.org.uk with "Press Office Assistant" in the subject line and a brief description of why you are interested.
Skill specific: Finance Assistant
If you have finance or accountancy skills, we need you!
Email volunteer@libdems.org.uk with a brief outline of your experience and include "Finance" in the subject line.
Skill specific: Graphic Designers
For anything and everything! But particularly the London 2020 Campaign.
Email volunteer@libdems.org.uk with a brief outline of your experience and include "Graphic designer" in the subject line.
Volunteer Campaigns Administrator
Remote work possible
Start date: From 24 February, days and times are flexible
This role involves important data entry and administration for marked registers for the London 2020 campaign.
Reasonable familiarity with computers and basic Microsoft programs would be helpful. A familiarity with using Connect for data entry is desirable but not essential.
If you're interested, please email volunteer@libdems.org.uk with "Campaigns Administrator" in the title.
Volunteer Compliance Administrator
Description: This is a crucial role for a volunteer, based in the Compliance team. The role involves processing redactions, filtering through subject access requests and assisting in the administration of data protection.
This role would suit anyone with legal experience or administration in a legal setting, and is an exciting chance to help the party at a crucial time in British politics.
If you're interested, please email volunteer@libdems.org.uk ideally one of which should be from within the party.
Volunteer Receptionist/Front of House
Duration: Long Term, Ongoing, full time, part time or in shifts
This role involves:
- meet & greet of visitors
- looking after incoming and outgoing post
- processing returned mail
- looking after the meeting rooms
- ad hoc office operational tasks and projects
If you're interested, please email volunteer@libdems.org.uk with "Volunteer Receptionist/Front of House" in the subject line with a brief outline of your interest in volunteering.