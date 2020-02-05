Volunteer Opportunities at Lib Dem HQ

KEEN TO VOLUNTEER AT LIB DEM HQ?! Well see below for the opportunities we have available!

A couple of the positions are skill specific but the majority are not, these roles provide a really great chance to get involved with the party. So please give it a go, we need you!

All roles below are all based at our Westminster office in London unless specified otherwise.

Press Office Assistant

This is a great opportunity for anyone who would like some insight into how a political party press office works. The role will be admin based and involve collating Freedom of Information data, preparing media summaries and updating press lists.

If you are interested, please email volunteer@libdems.org.uk with "Press Office Assistant" in the subject line and a brief description of why you are interested.

Skill specific: Finance Assistant

If you have finance or accountancy skills, we need you!

Email volunteer@libdems.org.uk with a brief outline of your experience and include "Finance" in the subject line.

Skill specific: Graphic Designers

For anything and everything! But particularly the London 2020 Campaign.

Email volunteer@libdems.org.uk with a brief outline of your experience and include "Graphic designer" in the subject line.

Volunteer Campaigns Administrator

Remote work possible

Start date: From 24 February, days and times are flexible

This role involves important data entry and administration for marked registers for the London 2020 campaign.

Reasonable familiarity with computers and basic Microsoft programs would be helpful. A familiarity with using Connect for data entry is desirable but not essential.

If you're interested, please email volunteer@libdems.org.uk with "Campaigns Administrator" in the title.

Volunteer Compliance Administrator

Description: This is a crucial role for a volunteer, based in the Compliance team. The role involves processing redactions, filtering through subject access requests and assisting in the administration of data protection.

This role would suit anyone with legal experience or administration in a legal setting, and is an exciting chance to help the party at a crucial time in British politics.

If you're interested, please email volunteer@libdems.org.uk ideally one of which should be from within the party.

Volunteer Receptionist/Front of House

Duration: Long Term, Ongoing, full time, part time or in shifts

This role involves:

meet & greet of visitors

looking after incoming and outgoing post

processing returned mail

looking after the meeting rooms

ad hoc office operational tasks and projects

If you're interested, please email volunteer@libdems.org.uk with "Volunteer Receptionist/Front of House" in the subject line with a brief outline of your interest in volunteering.