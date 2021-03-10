Liberal Democrats

Our submission to the Human Rights Act "review"

The Government have once again, made moves to try and scrap the Human Rights Act - but we're working to stop them. Learn how here.

By Liberal Democrats, Mar 10, 2021 2:03

People protesting for refugee's rights

Human rights matter. For British soldiers, Hillsborough families and victims of the Stafford hospital scandal, the Human Rights Act has been vital to securing justice.

It empowers us, ordinary people, to challenge the government in court to uphold their rights. It’s a fundamentally good and liberal piece of legislation that has protected the rights of us all.

But hard-right politicians like Nigel Farage and the Conservatives are trying to scrap the Human Rights Act. The Conservatives have repeatedly threatened to repeal the Act - and now they’ve launched a “review” of it.

To fight back, we made a comprehensive submission to the review panel on why the Human Rights Act must be saved. We also included an appendix containing 14 pages of quotes and stories that campaign supporters submitted to us.

You can read it here:

It appears your Web browser is not configured to display PDF files. Please click here.

Help us keep on fighting for Human Rights. Join the Liberal Democrats today:

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].