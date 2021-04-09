Liberal Democrats

His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Statement from Ed Davey, Leader of the Liberal Democrats

“Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country. We will always be grateful for his amazing service, not least the powerful legacy he leaves to millions of young people who have taken part in his unique Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

“His quiet and steadfast counsel and support of The Queen, is perhaps his greatest if unquantifiable contribution to our nation’s history.

“At this sad time for millions, we should never forget Prince Philip was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. So our thoughts must be with the whole Royal Family, but in particular with The Queen at this difficult time.”

 

Ed Davey
Leader of the Liberal Democrats

 

