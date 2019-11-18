Liberal Democrats

Come help out at our Volunteer Hub!

Want to help during the election? We're open for business.

By Naomi Farhi, Nov 18, 2019 5:11

Liberal Democrat activists get a briefing in a by-election HQ

The work done here is so important - and we make it fun!

We've got a brand new Campaigns hub in Charing Cross - and we need you to join us! 

All you have to do is RSVP here and then come along. 

We have everything - admin, surveying, phone canvassing - to get done and less than a month to do it in!

I really feel like I'm helping the party, and the free food certainly helps!

Join us during the daytime from 10am onwards - or come along after work, until 9pm.

We'll always have something crucial for you to do.

There's drinks, lots of fresh healthy food (and some unhealthy food as well!)

RSVP here

