Our human rights are under attack

The Conservatives are at it again. Trying to strip away the protections that stop governments from trampling on people’s rights.

First, they launched their review of judicial review in the summer. And now – before that one’s even finished – they’ve launched a second review, this time of the Human Rights Act.

Liberal Democrats are committed to promoting justice and human rights and building a free, fair and open society.

The Human Rights Act protects everyone’s rights to a fair trial, to keep your private life private, to marry the person you love. And not to be tortured, discriminated against or forced to work against your will.

On #HumanRightsDay, we are calling for the Government to provide safe passage to the UK for unaccompanied and chronically ill refugee children in Greece.



We cannot stand by and do nothing.https://t.co/VByiuorLrD — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) December 10, 2020

It was thanks to the Human Rights Act that the families of those who died because of poor care at Stafford Hospital secured an inquiry, which led to major improvements in accountability and patient safety.

It was thanks to the Human Rights Act that the Supreme Court ruled that the Government has a duty to properly equip British soldiers when it sends them into combat.

This Tory Government's attacks on human rights and the rule of law must stop.

Fundamental rights like these are why the Liberal Democrats campaigned for the Human Rights Act from the very start. They’re why we have consistently blocked Tory attempts to abolish it. And they’re why we will fight any attempts to water it down now.

These Tory attacks on human rights and the rule of law must stop.



The @LibDems will oppose any attempts to water down the Human Rights Act or weaken the rule of law.https://t.co/64XDMCvrTr — Wera Hobhouse MP 🔶 (@Wera_Hobhouse) December 7, 2020

This Tory Government’s attacks on human rights and the rule of law must stop. Trying to weaken people’s ability to challenge the Government just because the courts sometimes rule against you is the act of dictators and despots, not democrats.

Liberal Democrats are committed to promoting justice and human rights and building a free, fair and open society where everyone's dignity and wellbeing is respected.

We will always defend people’s abilities to challenge the Government in court and uphold their human rights.