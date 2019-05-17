International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia

Today is the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

But we fight every day against discrimination and inequality.

The Liberal Democrats have always pushed for a fairer and more equal society. I was the originator and architect of the same-sex marriage act, which legalised same-sex marriage in the UK in 2013 when I was the minister for equalities in the Home Office. We have always fought for equal rights for all LGBT+ members and we continue to do so today.

Currently, our MPs, Peers and members are fighting for many issues, including:

trans people being able to change their legal gender

Sex and Relationship Education (SRE) to include teaching about LGBT+ relationships

gender-neutral bathrooms, gender-neutral school uniforms, and an ‘X’ option on passports, official documents and forms for those who do not wish to identify as male or female.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to protecting LGBT+ rights and remaining in the European Union

But the legislation that protects LGBT+ individuals in the UK is under threat.

And all because of Brexit.

The European Union’s treaties and laws protect multiple LGBT+ rights under Article 10:

“Members of the European Union shall aim to combat discrimination based on sex, racial or ethnic origin, religion or belief, disability, age or sexual orientation.”

And Article 19

“The European Council…. may take appropriate action to combat discrimination based on sex, racial or ethnic origin, religion or belief, disability, age or sexual orientation.”

This Article has meant the right to same-sex marriage, the right for same-sex couples to adopt and the integration of anti-discrimination legislation in employment.

The EU guides with forward-looking and progressive suggestions.

But Brexit threatens the progress we have made and the further progress we could make.

The Liberal Democrats want to stop Brexit. The Conservatives have proven again and again that they do not know what they’re doing. Labour have failed the millions of their supporters who want to see Brexit stopped. We are the only party who could secure Britain’s continued presence within the EU.

A vote for Lib Dems is a vote for Remain.

