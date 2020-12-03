Many disabled people have seen their finances hit as a result of the pandemic

As we celebrate, we should also remember the economic and social barriers faced by so many people with disabilities.

Recent figures for example suggest a significant number of disabled people have seen their finances hit as a result of the pandemic. And far too many have had services and support reduced or even withdrawn and feel isolated and overlooked.

This is not good enough.

We can celebrate that last month marked the 25th anniversary of the passing of the Disability Discrimination Act - a landmark moment in our on going battle for disability rights.

Yet that anniversary also shines a light on how much there is still to do and how we must keep working to promote equality and inclusion.



Liberal Democrats recently launched a new “Stand Up for Carers” campaign because we want to improve the support for carers, be a voice of carers - and those they care for.

So as we celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, let us strengthen our efforts to build an equal world for everyone, without exception.