If Cambridge Analytica misled Parliament they must be held to account

Cambridge Analytica worked with Brexit campaign group leave.eu, according to a former senior member of staff at the company.

Cambridge Analytica's former business development director told The Guardian that the company had misled the public and MPs over the work the company had undertaken.

The allegations coming out about Cambridge Analytica are deeply concerning.

If MPs were lied to, or misled, then those involved must be held to account in parliament.

The Brexiteers tell us this is the biggest vote in British history, the public now deserves answers to these emerging questions about whether the campaign was conducted in a fair way.

The case for a fair vote on the Brexit deal is becoming stronger every day.