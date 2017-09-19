IFS demolishes Boris Johnson's £350m lie

The IFS has absolutely demolished Boris Johnson's £350m lie.

By Tom Brake, Sep 19, 2017 12:09

The IFS has demolished Boris Johnson's repeated claim that Brexit will lead to an £350m for the NHS.

In a letter to The Times, the IFS’s deputy director Carl Emmerson points out that overall Brexit is actually set to damage the public finances and lead to "net fiscal loss."

This is a point made by the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast and adopted by the government.

The IFS also points out that the £350m claim assumes there would be no UK support for farmers or other recipients of EU funding.

This analysis demolishes Boris Johnson's £350m lie.

His position is completely at odds with the government's own official forecasts, which show Brexit will mean less money for public services like the NHS.

Is Boris really proposing to strip farmers, scientists and UK regions of all their current funding?

Theresa May must sack him now for contradicting the government and peddling blatant mistruths.

