I'm mad as hell

I thought if I slept on it, I’d be less angry. I’m not. I’m still as mad as hell.

In ordering his MPs not to vote for a People’s Vote, Jeremy Corbyn betrayed his Party members, Labour voters and remainers across the country.

But we know it’s worse than that. In refusing to support a People’s Vote, Jeremy Corbyn has betrayed the poorest and most vulnerable people in our society. The very people he claims to represent are the people who stand to be hit hardest by Brexit.

Well let me be very clear: Liberal Democrats haven’t abandoned vulnerable people, and we haven’t abandoned fellow remainers. We never will.

But we need to urgently up our game. That’s why I met with our national campaigns team last night. They’ve drawn up a plan that will massively increase our campaign ahead of crucial votes in Parliament. They want to reach more voters and mobilise them to take action to lobby their MPs.

To deliver this ambitious plan, they need £100,000 by the end of next week, can you help us get there?

There’s still time to stop Brexit and with your support that’s exactly what we’ll do.