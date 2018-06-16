Let's make a change

The Liberal Democrats have many strengths as a party.

But right now we failing in one key area – diversity. We have too few women, too few people without a university education – and far too few BAME members in our party.

This is not the kind of party we want to be.

Together we are going to do something about it but I need you to be bold.

Today, take one action, it's just a small one. Ask someone who doesn't look like you to join the party.

That's right. Ask them. We are too coy as Liberal Democrats to ask people flat out.

But you can say 'Do you want to be a part of real change?' 'Do you want to Stop Brexit?' 'Do you want to change things round here?'

In the coming weeks and months, my team will produce more resources and provide better support to help local parties recruit members beyond our mirror images - but we need to ask people. All the tools in the world won't help if we don't ask.

I will. Will you?

Yes, I will

Ask someone now – You will be pleasantly surprised. Let's make our party look like the country we want to represent.

Rachel Palma Randle

Director of People