21st Century Economy - Policy Working Group

By Jonathan Everett on October 25, 2018

This working group has now concluded. The final paper can be found here.

You can still feed into the group's work in a couple of ways:

1) Read the full consultation paper and email us your response

2) Hold an event in your local area and feed back your opinions.

Please send in any responses to policy.consultations@libdems.org.uk by the end of January 2018.

 

The 21st Century Economy Working Group is jointly chaired by Julia Goldsworthy and Mike Tuffrey.

Julia_Goldsworthy.jpg

Julia currently works for PwC as a Senior Policy Advisor driving their engagement around the devolution agenda in England and the devolved nations. She was MP for Falmouth and Camborne 2005-2010, including a period as the party’s Shadow Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government. She served as a Special Adviser to Danny Alexander 2010-2014. Prior to entering Parliament she worked as the party’s Education Adviser and then Economics adviser.

 

Mike_Tuffrey.jpeg

Mike has run a successful consulting firm advising large corporations on their strategies for sustainable business and is the treasurer of the New Economics Foundation. He spent ten years as a Liberal Democrat member of the London Assembly, including chairing the Economic and Social Development Committee and being a member of the London Sustainable Development Commission.

 

 

Working Group Members

Susan Kramer - Economics Spokesperson

Lorely Burt - Business Spokesperson

Duncan Brack - Federal Policy Committee Representative

Prateek Buch - Federal Policy Committee Representative

Elizabeth Butterworth

Paul Burall

David Casale

David Craddock

Stephen Crosher

Alexander Ehmann

Katie Evans

Louise Fisher

John Foster

Claire Hobson

Catherine Howe

James King

Jack Maizels

Iain Porter

Humaira Sanders

Kalpna Sanders

Alexandra Stubbings

Jane Wallis

Hugh Warner

 

Working Group remit

The working group will be making policy in areas set out by the Federal Policy Committee. You can find the remit for the group here.

