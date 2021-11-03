Liberal Democrats

Infrastructure & Capacity Organiser (Cheltenham Lib Dems)

By Anonymous on November 03, 2021

Responsible to: Cheltenham Liberal Democrats

Salary: £20,700 per annum 

Tenure: Until 13th May 2022

Hours: Full time (40 hours per week)

Location: Cheltenham, with travel around the town

Closing date: 11.59pm Friday 12th November 2021

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Send a covering letter and CV with referees, clearly outlining your suitability for the role against the person specification and job description, to [email protected]

For an informal discussion about the position email [email protected] who will arrange a time to speak on the phone.

Website: https://www.cheltlibdems.org.uk/

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.

 

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

Meet our MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: d[email protected].