Bath & NE Somerset Infrastructure and Capacity Organiser

Salary: £20-24,000 per annum

Responsible to: Chair of BANES Lib Dems/Chair of BANES Campaign team

Hours: Full Time (40 hours a week), fixed until 8 June 2019 with the possibility of longer term employment

Location: Bath Office

Closing Date: 9 July 2018

A new role has been created for a highly motivating Liberal Democrat campaigner to build our volunteer capacity and spearhead our voter contact activities. You will have the opportunity to work with experienced campaigners to learn what it takes to win.

In May 2019 you will help the Liberal Democrats take back control of Bath and North East Somerset Council and support any campaigning for the two Westminster constituencies covered in this area, one with a sitting MP.

Above all you will be a people person with exceptional motivational skills and you will build our volunteer capacity across BANES.

It is recommended you read the full job description before applying for this role.

To apply:

Please apply by email attaching:

• A full CV (no more than two pages and including contact telephone numbers and email address);

• A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it

Please email your CV and covering letter to dave.wood@libdems.org.uk

For an informal discussion about the position email dave.wood@libdems.org.uk who will arrange a time to speak on the phone.

Interviews: 13 July 2018

Please let us know on application if you cannot make this date or have any preferences for time.